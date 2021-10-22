The Rivalry Continues Tonight at the Videotron Coliseum
October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Tonight will be the second game of the Trois-Riviere Lions inaugural season. Once again, the Videotron Coliseum will be filled with fans to watch the Lions of Trois-Rivieres and Growlers of Newfoundland clash. Last night in the opening game , the Lions suffered a 6-3 loss to the Growlers. Tonight, at 7pm, the Lions will take revenge on their neighbor from Newfoundland. The rivalry continues at the Videotron Coliseum
Players to watch
Alexis D'Aoust who scored the first goal in Lions history
Ryan Chyzowski who scored twice in yesterday's game
