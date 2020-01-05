Solar Bears Lose Special Teams Battle to Beast

January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-14-4-1) managed to overcome a two-goal deficit in the second period, but the special teams of the Brampton Beast (20-12-2-0) accounted for three power-play goals and two shorthanded tallies to lift the visitors to a 7-3 decision on Sunday afternoon at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

The Beast took a 2-0 lead in the first period with power-play goals from Dan Leavens (5:42) and David Vallorani (7:44).

Alexey Lipanov got Orlando on the board at 8:13 when he hammered a back-door feed from Jake Coughler past Alex Dubeau for his seventh of the season.

Coughler evened the score at 2-2 at 5:03 of the second period when he knocked his third of the season past Dubeau during a scramble.

The Beast restored the lead when Jordan Henry beat a screened Clint Windsor with a wrist shot from the blue line at 7:34. That goal sparked a three-goal run, as David Pacan (8:44) and Jackson Leef (18:53) scored to close out the frame.

Trevor Olson scored his sixth of the season, a shorthanded goal at 6:24 of the third period to bring the Solar Bears to within two goals of the Beast, but a power-play goal from Francois Beauchemin at 7:21 gave the visitors another three-goal lead. The Solar Bears replaced Windsor in net with Chase Perry, who surrendered the final goal of the game, a shorthanded marker from Erik Bradford at 17:21.

Windsor took the loss with 24 saves on 30 shots against, while Perry made seven stops on eight shots against in relief; Dubeau picked up the win with 37 saves on 40 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) David Pacan - BRM

2) Dan Leavens - BRM

3) Erik Bradford - BRM

NOTABLES:

Coughler (1g-1a) and Tristin Langan (2a) each had multi-point games for the Solar Bears

Chris LeBlanc skated in his 150th career game with the Solar Bears, becoming just the fourth player in team history to reach the milestone; his 153rd game will move him past Mike Monfredo and Scott Tanski for sole possession of second place on the franchise games played list

Orlando's lifetime record against Brampton now stands at 9-1-0-0

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears open up a six-game road trip when they face the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.