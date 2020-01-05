Beast Bring Offensive Magic to Amway Center

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - Dan Leavens, Matt Petgrave, Erik Bradford and David Pacan all had three points and Alex Dubeau made 37 saves as the Brampton Beast downed the Orlando Solar Bears 7-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast began their five-game southern road swing with a Sunday date against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Beast would enter the contest look for their first win in franchise history against the Orlando.

Brampton got off on the right foot and had an early tally off he stick of forward Dan Leavens. David Pacan freed up the puck and found Leavens down low where he was able to jam home the shot and make it 1-0 at 5:42.

The Beast continued their attack in the first with a power play goal courtesy of David Vallorani. The Hamilton native was able to get the puck from Leavens and had nothing but time and space as he shot and beat Clint Windsor to make it 2-0 Brampton at 7:44.

Orlando would go down quietly and scored a goal off a Beast defensive miscue at 8:13. Alexey Lipanov would be the one to tally and cut the lead to 2-1.

The horn would sound and after 20 minutes the Beast would find themselves up 2-1 and ahead on the shot counter to the tune of 14-9.

The Solar Bears would capitalize early in period number two with a goal from Jake Coughler. The forward jammed the puck home past Alex Dubeau to tie the game 2-2 at 5:03.

The Beast fought back and were rewarded with three straight goals to finish off the second frame. Jordan Henry was the first, as the Beast captain let a shot fly from the blueline to restore the lead at 7:34.

Not long after it was Pacan's turn to find twine, as the shot from Leavens eluded Windsor and was left sitting on the blue paint. The pivot tapped it home to make it 4-2 at 8:44.

With time expiring and the Beast on the penalty kill, Jackson Leef streaked into the zone and deked out Windsor before tucking the puck in through the five hole for a 5-2 Beast lead at 18:53.

The goal would be the second short-handed goal of the season for Leef, who would take over the team lead in that category.

Brampton took a 5-2 lead into the final intermission despite being outshot 25-24.

The third period saw the Solar Bears get on the board with a shorty courtesy of Trevor Olson. That goal would make it 5-3 at 6:24.

Brampton fired right back with a snipe on the power play from Francois Beauchemin. The forward walked down the between the dots and fired a laser that gave the Beast a 6-3 lead at 7:21.

Brampton would finish off the scoring with their second shorty of the afternoon, this time off the stick of Erik Bradford. That tally would give Brampton a 7-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

Dubeau would finish with the win after a 37 save performance. Windsor would be tagged with the loss after allowing six goals and making 24 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Bradford (BRA) 2) Leavens (BRA) 1) Pacan (BRA) The Beast finished the day three-for-five on the man advantage. Brampton was also perfect in four penalty kills. The Beast will continue on to the next leg of their road trip when they visit the Everblades on Tuesday night. Puck drop will commence at 7:30.

