ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Toledo's Olesky fined, suspended

Toledo's Steve Oleksy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #429, Indy at Toledo, on Jan. 4.

Oleksy was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 8:20 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Oleksy will miss Toledo's game at Wheeling today (Jan. 5).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Indy's Wyszomirski fined, suspended

Indy' Craig Wyszomirski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #429, Indy at Toledo, on Jan. 4.

Wyszomirski was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 10:33 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Wyszomirski will miss Indy's game at Toledo on Jan. 10.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Masonius fined, suspended

Norfolk's Joe Masonius has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #430, Norfolk at Atlanta, on Jan. 4.

Masonius was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing under Rule #45.5 at 16:47 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Masonius will miss Norfolk's game vs. Orlando on Jan. 10.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Reading's DiChiara fined, suspended

Reading's Frank DiChiara has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #440, Worcester at Reading, on Jan. 4.

DiChiara was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 17:35 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

DiChiara will miss Reading's game vs. Maine on Jan. 7.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.