ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 5, 2020:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve [1/4]
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve [1/4]
Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve [1/4]
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on reserve [1/4]
Brampton:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Lindsay Sparks, F activated from reserve
Delete Rob Mann, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Beau McCue, F activated from reserve
Indy:
Delete Spencer Watson, F loaned to Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Orlando:
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from Injured Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Zach Urban, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tommy Hughes, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Mason McDonald, G activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Emil Larmi, G assigned by Pittsburgh
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve
