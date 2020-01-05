ECHL Transactions - January 5

January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 5, 2020:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve [1/4]

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve [1/4]

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve [1/4]

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on reserve [1/4]

Brampton:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lindsay Sparks, F activated from reserve

Delete Rob Mann, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Beau McCue, F activated from reserve

Indy:

Delete Spencer Watson, F loaned to Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Orlando:

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from Injured Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Zach Urban, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tommy Hughes, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Mason McDonald, G activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Emil Larmi, G assigned by Pittsburgh

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve

