Spencer Watson Signs PTO with Rockford

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that forward Spencer Watson has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Watson, 23, signed with the Fuel in early august after he finished the 2018-19 season with the team after being assigned by the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Appearing in 33 games with the Indy Fuel this season, Watson has tallied 20 goals and 19 assists, putting him in third place in the ECHL's point standings. Watson enjoyed the franchise's longest point streak earning eight goals and 12 assists through 14 games.

A seventh-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (209th overall), Watson has 98 ECHL games under his belt split between the Manchester Monarchs and Indy Fuel, earning 47 goals and 45 assists. In 23 AHL contests with the Ontario Reign and Rockford IceHogs, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward tallied two goals and three assists. Prior to turning pro, Watson played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League splitting time with the Kingston Frontenacs and the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Fuel will visit the Toledo Walleye on Friday and Saturday before returning home on December 16th to play three games in three days at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

