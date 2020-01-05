Rush Defeats Grizzlies 5-2

Peter Tischke (center) and Griffen Molino of the Utah Grizzlies test the Rapid City Rush defense

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Rapid City Rush 5-2 on Sunday afternoon as Rush forward Tyler Coulter had 2 goals and goaltender Tyler Parks stopped 49 of 51 Utah shots.

Rush took a 2-0 lead as Brennan Saulnier scored his 11th of the season 5:37 into the first. 14 seconds later Matteo Gennaro lit the lamp for his first in a Rush uniform. Rapid City led 2-0 after 1 despite being outshot 20 to 7.

In the second period Tyler Coulter made it 3-0 on a power play goal 1:15 in. Utah got on the board as Tim Mcgauley scored his 13th goal with assists from Joe Wegwerth and Yuri Terao. Rush's Coulter got his second power play of the period 6:22 in. Utah goaltender Martin Ouellette was pulled from the game and replaced by Mason McDonald, who stopped all 7 he saw. Grizz cut into the lead 9:42 into the second as Griffen Molino got his 14th of the year. He is tied with Ty Lewis for the team lead in goals.

In the third period Utah outshot Rapid City 19 to 4 but the only score by either team was an empty net by Rush forward Stephane Legault with 11 seconds left. Utah outshot Rapid City 51 to 19 in the contest. Rush won the special teams battle as they went 2 for 3 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 3.

The Grizzlies are off for a 4 game road trip. Next game is on Friday, January 10th at Wichita, 6:05 pm face-off. Next home game is on January 17th vs Wichita at 7:00 pm. Saturday, January 18th is the popular Guns N Hoses night with charity games starting at 12:30 pm leading up to the game at 7 o clock. Tickets are available for every Grizzlies home game at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Tyler Coulter (RC) - 2 goals.

2. Tyler Parks (RC) - 49 of 51 saves.

3. Brennan Saulnier (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 fight. Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

