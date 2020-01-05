Oilers Win to Remain Perfect over Steelheads

January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK- Tulsa advanced to a 3-0-0-0 record against the Idaho Steelheads after winning 3-2 at the BOK Center on Saturday.

The opening frame was a tight-checking matchup, with Olle Eriksson Ek stopping all 10 shots he faced, while Colton Point turned aside the five shots sent his direction.

Adam Pleskach opened the scoring 5:44 into the second period when Miles Liberati sprung the skipper on a stretch pass through the neutral zone, leading to a breakaway tuck underneath Point. Colton Saucerman answered just 16 seconds later, ripping a blue line blast into the top shelf. Idhao doubled their lead when captain A.J. White scored 41 seconds past the halfway mark of the game. Jack Nevins scored his second goal in as many games as an Oiler, tipping a low-slot feed from Pleskach into the net to knot things up at 2-2.

Pleskach closed out the game, bouncing a puck off Saucerman at the 7:14 mark of the final frame while working the power play. The goal gave Pleskach three points on the night, earning the captain first-star honors. Eriksson Ek stopped 38 of 40 shots, giving the young Swede points in his last three starts, going 2-0-0-1 over that span.

Tulsa closes out a four-game week with a third matchup against Idaho on Sunday Family Fun Day at the BOK Center. As with every Sunday game, fans can go down and skate with the players at the conclusion of the game, which starts at 4:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.