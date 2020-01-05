Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Beast

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Brampton Beast

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - Fairwinds Credit Union members can score one of 100 pairs of free tickets to the game when they present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, Fairwinds members can still take advantage of a Buy-One-Get-One offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (13-13-4-1) face the Brampton Beast (19-12-2-0) for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Orlando has a lifetime record of 9-0-0-0 against Brampton. The Solar Bears are 5-0-1-0 over their last six games on home ice.

NEW DECADE, TIME FLIES: The Solar Bears concluded the 2010s with a 264-210-37-24 record (.551) in 535 regular season games. Since Orlando's inaugural ECHL season in 2012-13, 10 teams that were members of the premier "AA" hockey circuit have either switched leagues, relocated or ceased operations. The league as it exists today also includes five former Central Hockey League markets added prior to the 2014-15 season (including today's opponent), along with three expansion memberships in Indianapolis (2014-15), Worcester (2017-18) and Newfoundland (2018-19).

BRODZINSKI COMING OFF MONSTER MONTH: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski led Orlando - and all ECHL blueliners - in the month of December with 17 points (3g-14a) in 13 games. Brodzinksi also finished December as runner-up for the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month.

FIRST GOAL WILL BE CRUCIAL: The first goal is always crucial, but especially against the Beast - Brampton is tied for the league lead with 17 wins when scoring first. The Beast are also 14-0-1-0 when leading after the first and 13-5-0-0 when outshot by opponents, suggesting that Orlando's opponent has a tendency to build a lead and then play a trap-defense. Orlando is 7-2-1-0 when out-shooting the opposition this season.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Beast are in their first season under head coach Spiros Anastas, whom Solar Bears fans may recognize as the former bench boss of the South Carolina Stingrays. While Brampton previously served as an affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens when Orlando last faced the Beast, the team is now an ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Brampton's roster contains five players who previously suited up for the Solar Bears: Erik Bradford (2015-16), Christopher Clapperton (2015-16), Rob Mann (2018-19), Brenden Miller (2015-17) and Lindsay Sparks (2015-16).

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears open up a six-game road trip when they face the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

