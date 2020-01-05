Solar Bears Name Chris LeBlanc Captain

Orlando Solar Bears forward Chris LeBlanc

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Chris LeBlanc has been named team captain for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. LeBlanc becomes just the seventh player in team history to be named to the captaincy on a full-time basis. Forward Trevor Olson and defenseman Michael Brodzinski will serve as alternate captains during home games for the remainder of the season; forwards Colby McAuley and Tayler Thompson will fulfill those same duties for road games.

"Chris plays the game the right way - he's put in the work every day that he's come to the rink over the past three years, and we depend on him in every situation," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "The guys in our locker room look to him, and it was an easy choice for him to take over the captaincy."

LeBlanc (luh-BLANK), 26, has 19 points (10g-9a) and 22 penalty minutes in 28 games with Orlando this season, his third campaign with the team.

"It's a humbling experience - I know the expectations in this locker room and the passion this city has for the team," LeBlanc said. "I'm excited for the challenge - I think our team is trending in the right direction."

In 149 career games over three seasons with the Solar Bears, LeBlanc has 79 points (30g-49a) and 78 penalty minutes. He ranks fourth in team history in games played, eighth in assists, ninth in points and is tied for 10th in goals. The Winthrop, Massachusetts native turned pro at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder and the Binghamton Senators of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, LeBlanc played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Merrimack College. In 113 career games for the Warriors program, LeBlanc collected 48 points (22g-26a) and 53 penalty minutes.

LeBlanc was originally a sixth-round pick (#161 overall) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Orlando Solar Bears captains by season:

2012-13: Ryan Cruthers

2013-14: Eric Baier

2014-15: Stefan Della Rovere

2015-16: Eric Baier and Carl Nielsen

2016-17: Eric Baier

2017-18: Sean Zimmerman

2018-19: Mike Monfredo

2019-20: Mike Monfredo (through Dec. 13, 2019); Chris LeBlanc

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears return home to face the Brampton Beast this afternoon at 3 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can use their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card to score two free tickets to the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

