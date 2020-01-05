Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Shootout

West Valley City, Utah - Joe Wegwerth and Ty Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies but Rapid City Rush goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos stopped 42 of 44 shots and both in the shootout as they defeated the Grizzlies 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Rush scored first as Brennan Saulnier scored his 10th goal of the season 5:22 into the game. Grizz outshot the Rush 14 to 11 in the first period and 44 to 30 for the game.

Rush forward Tyler Coulter scored a shorthanded goal 5:20 into the second to make it a 2-0 game. It was the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Grizzlies this season. Utah got on the board as Joe Wegwerth scored on the power play halfway through the second period for his 11th goal of the season.

Utah got another power play goal in the third period to tie the game 8:15 in as Ty Lewis scored his team leading 14th goal. Utah went 2 for 5 on the power play, while Rapid City went 0 for 7. Utah is 4 for 15 on the power play in the 2 games so far this weekend.

In overtime neither team scored, while Utah outshot Rapid City 4 to 1. In the shootout the Rush shot first at Coulter scored. Utah's Tim McGauley was denied by Sakellaropoulos. Peter Quenneville scored for Rapid City as their second shooter. Yuri Terao's shot went over the crossbar to end the game. Despite the loss Utah has a standings point in 14 of their last 15 games. In the season series Utah is 2-1-1-2 against the Rush.

The rubber match of the 3 game weekend series is on Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock at Maverik Center. Utah is in third place in the mountain division with 42 points, 1 behind Idaho for second place.

3 Stars.

1. Alex Sakellaropoulos (RC) - 42 of 44 saves. Saved both in a shootout.

2. Tyler Coulter (RC) - 1 goal. Scored in the shootout.

3. Brennan Saulnier (RC) - 1 goal.

