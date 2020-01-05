Idaho Beats Oilers to Spoil Weekend Sweep

January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK- Tulsa lost for the first time in 2020, conceding their first loss of the season against the Steelheads, falling 3-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Jeff King continued his great weekend, scoring a power-play goal from the blue line, beating Devin Williams under the blocker and above the pad, at the 6:59 mark of the game. The goal was the lone tally of the period, and Thomas Sholl turned aside all 14 shots he faced.

Jake Clifford picked up his second goal of his pro career - the first since his game winner on opening night - off a slap shot from the left circle 7:09 into the middle period. Once again, the goal was the only strike of the period, meaning Williams turned aside all 10 shots he faced.

Jeff King continued his amazing weekend, spoiling the sweep by intercepting a puck at the Oilers' blue line, setting up Matt Ustaski for the game-winning goal with 2:35 remaining, the first for the SPHL call-up on the year. Colton Saucerman scored his second of the weekend, putting the game on ice with an empty-net goal from his own zone.

Tulsa hosts Kansas City, Utah and Wichita on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next week, respectively.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.