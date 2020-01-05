Resilient Rabbits Force OT, Fall to 'Blades
January 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Patrick Bajkov of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits scores to send the game to overtime
(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Down a goal in the third period, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits found a way to force the tie. However, a costly turnover in the neutral zone in the extra session led to the Florida Everblades coming away with the extra point. John McCarron's goal at the 2:16 mark was the game-winning goal in a 5-4 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
McCarron pounced on a turnover by Mathieu Foget in the neutral zone and took it the distance. His backhander ricocheted off of the crossbar and crossed the goal line over the blocker of Jeremy Helvig to bring the game to an end. The Swamp Rabbits picked up a standings point as a result of getting the game to overtime.
It was sent to overtime in the nick of time. Patrick Bajkov stuffed the puck to the point after a 50/50 faceoff taken by Michael Pelech. Adam Rockwood got the shot through traffic, and with Florida goaltender Tom McCollum down and out, Bajkov chipped the puck into the open cage to tie the game with just over four seconds remaining in regulation, sending the crowd into a flurry.
Prior to that, the game was a clean, back-and-forth affair in which no clear victor could be established. The game saw four different lead changes.
Greenville got on the board first at 5:38. A dump in by Will Lochead caught a rut in the boards, and the puck popped right out in front of the goal. Bajkov stashed the puck in for his first of the day.
Florida got the next two. Extended zone time from the Everblades saw Patrick McCarron set up Blake Winiecki on the back post to tie the game. Just two minutes later, Logan Roe converted a pass from McCarron to gain the lead.
The Swamp Rabbits would score the next two after that. Very late in the first period, the Swamp Rabbits set up in the offensive zone off the rush. Brett Beauvais shot the puck from the center point, and the puck popped off of Jake Horton's chest and into the goal to tie the game.
It would take some time into the second period for Greenville to get the lead back. Mike Monfredo's shot from the point was tipped down immediately by Nathan Perkovich, the former Everblade, to get the lead back.
Then it was Florida's turn. The only power play of the day went to the 'Blades, and they made no mistake. Zach Magwood converted on a shot from the left wing circle. The momentum of the game completely shifted when Roe scored his second of the game with just four seconds left in the second period.
The Swamp Rabbits grabbed five of a possible six points on the weekend as a result of getting the OT point today.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits head to the road to take on the Atlanta Gladiators on Thursday, January 9. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on ECHL.TV.
