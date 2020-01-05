Rays Add Defender Zach Urban

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals and AHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced the signing of defenseman Zach Urban Sunday.

Urban, 26, is in his third professional season and has spent time with both the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and SPHL's Macon Mayhem this year. In five appearances with Kalamazoo during November, the Kelowna, B.C. native scored one goal. He has also suited up for 22 contests with the Mayhem, registering five points on a goal and four assists.

In 2018-19, Urban played 40 games with Macon and had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) while earning a call-up to the Toledo Walleye for a 10-game stint where he tallied one assist.

Urban, who measures 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, played two collegiate seasons at Northern Michigan University from 2014-16, appearing in 43 total NCAA games while posting seven points on a goal and six assists. Before college Urban spent three full seasons in the BCHL, playing in 176 games. He claimed the BCHL Championship in 2011-12 with the Penticton Vees and then served as the captain of the Victoria Grizzlies the following year in 2012-13.

