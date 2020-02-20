Solar Bears Doubled up by Everblades in 6-3 Loss

ESTERO, Fla. - Despite scoring on two of their first three shots of the game and burying three goals in the first period, the Orlando Solar Bears (24-21-5-1) squandered a 3-1 lead when they surrendered three goals in the second frame and ultimately fell to the Florida Everblades (35-12-3-2) by a 6-3 final on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena, bringing an end to Orlando's three-game win streak.

Lukas Craggs gave Florida the initial 1-0 lead when he knocked a rebound past Clint Windsor at 6:38 of the first period.

Mikhail Shalagin flew up the left wing with Tristin Langan on a 2-on-1 and beat Ken Appleby with a low snapshot on Orlando's first shot of the contest at 7:45 to even the score.

After Florida's Hunter Garlent went to the penalty box for a tripping call at 8:25, the Solar Bears converted on the power-play when Cody Donaghey blasted a one-timer past Appleby at 10:04 for a power-play goal and his third tally of the season.

Johno May extended Orlando's lead to 3-1 at 12:39 when he received a pass from Tayler Thompson in the slot and banked a shot off Cody Sol and into the back of the net for his 15th of the season.

The Everblades reeled off three straight goals in the second period, as Justin Auger (7:26), Hunter Garlent (11:44) and Blake Winiecki (14:36) to tilt the ice 4-3 in favor of the hosts.

The Everblades tacked a power-play goal from Hugo Roy at 1:21 of the third period and Michael Huntebrinker capped the scoring at 9:17.

Windsor took the loss with 30 saves on 36 shots against; Appleby picked up the win for Florida with a 28-for-31 effort.

THREE STARS:

Blake Winiecki - FLA

Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

Cam Maclise - FLA

OTHER NOTABLES:

May's goal extended his point streak to four games (2g-5a)

Michael Brodzinski's assist on May's goal extended the defenseman's point streak to three games (3g-2a)

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their three-game road trip on Friday, Feb. 21 when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena at 7:35 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.

