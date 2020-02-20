Tischke's OT Game Winner Leads Grizz

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Peter Tischke scored the game winning goal 2:12 into overtime on a pass from Tim McGauley as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 2-1 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Rapid City goaltender Gordon Defiel had an outstanding game, stopping 47 of 49 shots. He saved all 20 first period shots from the Grizzlies as it was scoreless after 1 despite Utah outshooting Rapid City 20-7.

Rush took the lead in the second period as Tyler Coulter scored a power play goal 10:46 into the period for his 16th of the season. Rapid City went 1 for 5 on the power play for the game, while Utah went 0 for 6.

It stayed a 1-0 Rapid City lead until Utah's Griffen Molino tied the game on an awkward looking goal with 6:25 left in regulation. Molino's 22nd goal of the season means he's now tied with Ty Lewis for the team lead in goals.

In overtime the Grizz outshout the Rush 4-0 and ended with Tischke scoring on a centering pass from McGauley, who picked up his league leading 42nd assist of the year. Utah has now won 5 in a row and has protected home ice well with a record of 17-6-2-1 this season and has outscored opponents 86 to 63 at Maverik Center.

Utah is now 14-4-1 in their last 19 games and hosts the Kansas City Mavericks for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler from February 22nd-24th. Saturday the 22nd is a 7 pm start. Sunday the 23rd starts at 5 pm and Monday the 24th is a 7 pm Maverik Monday to conclude the homestand.

3 stars

1. Peter Tischke (Utah) - GWG. +1. 4 shots.

2. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal. +2. 6 shots.

3. Gordon Defiel (Rapid City) - 47 of 49 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.