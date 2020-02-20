Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 54 (Home Game 28)

Vs. Toledo Walleye (29-14-4-1, 63 pts)

Thursday, February 20, 2020, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones collected their second-straight victory with a 6-5 triumph over the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon. The six goals marked their second 5+ goal output in a row, and their first six-goal game since a 6-3 win over the Rapid City Rush on January 18- a span of 14 games. Cincinnati continues to lead the ECHL' s Central Division and are seven points up on the Walleye who are in second.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (31-14-7-1) collected a 6-5 win over the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon. Defenseman Tobie Bisson, along with forwards Mason Mitchell, Nate Mitton, Pascal Aquin, Brady Vail, and Jesse Schultz all recorded goals for Cincinnati, who earn their second win in a row. Cincinnati was outshot by the Fuel, 41-22, with goaltender Jamie Phillips steering aside 36 in the win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (30-14-7-1) snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Five different players scored goals for Cincinnati, including forwards Justin Vaive, Cody Milan, Jesse Schultz, and Ben Johnson, along with defenseman Andrew DeBrincat. The Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 29-22, with goaltender Jamie Phillips stopping 20 for his first win as a 'Clone.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-14-7-1) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Forwards Ben Johnson, Brady Vail, and Jesse Schultz scored the goals for the 'Clones. The Cyclones outshot the Nailers, 31-29, with goaltender Jamie Phillips stopping 24 in the loss.

Previewing Toledo: The Walleye continue to lurk within striking distance of the Cyclones, currently sitting just seven points back of Cincinnati for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division. They are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a 4-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday evening. Toledo finds themselves in the top 10 in numerous statistical categories, including penalty kill where they are second (88.3%- 166/188), power play (23.8%- 43/181) and goals-for (3.7g) where they are third, and goals-against where they are tied for seventh (2.92). They are led offensively by forward Josh Kestner who has accounted for a team-high 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points. He is followed by forwards Shane Berschbach (16g, 31a), and TJ Hensick (13g, 30a) who round out the top three. In goal, Billy Christopuolos leads the way with a record of 17-3-3-0, along with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Inside the Series: This will be the seventh of 10 meetings on the season between Cincinnati and Toledo, with the Cyclones posting a 1-2-2-1 mark through the first six games, following an 0-1-1-1 mark against the Walleye a week and a half ago. The sides will play three of the final four games in the season series in Cincinnati.

Next Game Preview: The Cyclones continue their three-game weekend against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. The 'Clones are 3-3-1-0 through the first seven games of the 10-game season series.

When it Rains, it Pours: After being held to three or fewer goals in nine of their last 11 games, the Cyclones have back-to-back five-goal outputs, leading them to two wins in a row; A 5-3 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night, and a 6-5 victory over Indy on Sunday afternoon.

Defensively Offensive:Cyclones defenseman Justin Baudry is currently riding a four-game point streak, accounting for a pair of goals and six assists in that span. He has multi-point efforts in two-straight and in three of his last four games, including a career-high three points (3a) in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Indy Fuel. He is now fourth on the team in scoring with 31 points (9g, 23a).

Home Sweet Home: Cincinnati is in the middle of a six-game homestand and are 2-1-0-0 through the first three games. Cincinnati is one of the top teams at home this season, posting an 20-4-3-0 record while outscoring teams, 96-64. Their 20 home wins are tied for second-most in the ECHL, while their four regulation losses are tied for the fewest.

Vaive Hundred: Cyclones captain Justin Vaive played in his 500th pro game on Saturday night against the Indy Fuel, scoring a goal in a 5-3 win over the Fuel Currently in his ninth pro season, Vaive has accounted for 116 goals and 99 assists through 501 games, and is fourth on the team in scoring with 29 points (15g, 14a). Vaive appeared in 65 games for the 2018-19 Brabham Cup champion Cyclones, accounting for 19 goals and 15 assists, and was second on the team with 120 minutes in penalties. He also contributed three goals and six assists in 11 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Vaive has spent the bulk of his pro career in the American Hockey League (AHL), accounting for 67 points (31g, 36a) in 280 games played between Cincinnati's AHL affiliate Rochester Americans, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hartford Wolf Pack, and San Antonio Rampage. Prior to turning pro in 2011-12, Vaive was a four-year letter winner with the Miami University RedHawks from 2007-11. He helped lead the RedHawks to a Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Regular Season Championship in 2010, and a CCHA Playoff Championship in 2011. In 160 career games with Miami, Vaive accounted for 23 goals and 23 assists, along with 208 penalty minutes.

Strong D: Cincinnati is fifth in the ECHL with 2.68 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 26.15 shots against per 60 minutes. They are the only team in the ECHL averaging under 27 shots against per game, and the Cyclones have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 22 of their last 25 games. The Cyclones have allowed three or fewer goals in 30 of their last 38 games, and have given up more than three on just 11 occasions. They are 28-5-5-1 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 19-2-2-1 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 20-0-2-0.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.