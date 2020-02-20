Admirals Acquire Three Players from Cincinnati for B. Holmstrom, Coughlin

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have completed a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones that includes five players.

The Admirals will be acquiring Darik Angeli, Freddy Gerard and Scott Dornbrock from the Cyclones in exchange for Ben Holmstrom and Johnny Coughlin.

Angeli, 29, makes his return to Norfolk after playing in 51 games with the Cyclones this season. The Lakewood, CO product was third on the team in points with 39 and was tied for the team lead in assists (30). He is no stranger to Norfolk, as he played in 62 games with the Admirals last season, registering 36 points, which was fourth on the team. Prior to that in 2017-18, Angeli played in another 62 games with the Admirals, pulling in 46 total points.

Gerard, 26, joins the Admirals in the midst of his first season as a professional. The Ohio native has played on four different ECHL clubs this season (Idaho, Toledo, Adirondack and Cincinnati). Prior to this season, the 5'11 forward played four years at Ohio State University, playing in 118 career games with the Buckeyes and registering 58 points. He was a member of last seasons club that won the B1G Regular Season Championship.

Dornbrock, 26, played in 20 games with the Cyclones this season before coming to the Admirals. He had six points and was a +8. The 6'3, 229lb defenseman played his four-year collegiate career at Miami University (Ohio). Dornbrock played in his first full season as a pro last year, splitting time with the Reading Royals and Jacksonville Icemen.

The Admirals are back in action on Saturday night against the Florida Everblades for game number three of the seven game road trip. Weston DeWitt will be on the air at 6:40 with puck drop set for 7:00pm. The game game be seen on ECHL.TV and heard on the Admirals Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.