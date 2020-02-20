ECHL Transactions - February 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 20, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Anthony McVeigh, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Rob Mann, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville

Delete Matt McLeod, F loaned to Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D traded to Norfolk

Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Freddy Gerard, F traded to Norfolk

Fort Wayne:

Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled by Laval

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Trent Bourque, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Sean Christensen, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Jonah Wasylak, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D traded to Cincinnati

Delete Ben Holmstrom, F traded to Cincinnati

Reading:

Add Tom McCollum, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Delete Matthew Nuttle, D traded to Maine

Toledo:

Add Troy Loggins, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Steven Kaunisto, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Deven Sideroff, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

Utah:

Delete Griffen Molino, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Ryan Wagner, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

