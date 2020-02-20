ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 20, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Anthony McVeigh, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Rob Mann, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville
Delete Matt McLeod, F loaned to Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D traded to Norfolk
Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Freddy Gerard, F traded to Norfolk
Fort Wayne:
Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled by Laval
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Trent Bourque, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Sean Christensen, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Jonah Wasylak, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D traded to Cincinnati
Delete Ben Holmstrom, F traded to Cincinnati
Reading:
Add Tom McCollum, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Delete Matthew Nuttle, D traded to Maine
Toledo:
Add Troy Loggins, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Steven Kaunisto, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Deven Sideroff, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
Utah:
Delete Griffen Molino, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Ryan Wagner, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
