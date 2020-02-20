Cyclones Open Weekend with Win over Walleye

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (32-14-7-1) took down the Toledo Walleye on Thursday night by a score of 4-2. Defenseman Justin Baudry netted a pair of goals to extend his pointstreak to five games (4g, 6a), while forwards Justin Vaive and Brady Vail each netted lone tallies.

Cincinnati took an early lead, as just 4:03 into the first forward Pascal Aquin sent a pass from below the goal line to Baudry in the left circle, and he snapped a shot into the net to put the 'Clones on top, 1-0.

The 1-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the opening period, and in the second continued the offensive pressure, outshooting the Walleye, 11-6, in the frame. Toledo made the most of their opportunities in the frame, getting goals from forwards TJ Hensick, and Josh Winquist on the power play to take a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati retied the game 13:07 into the third when Baudry tossed a shot from the right side through traffic and into the back of the net to pull the Cyclones even, 2-2. The 'Clones took their lead back roughly three and a half minutes later when Vaive took a pass from forward Ben Johnson , and he snapped a shot in from the slot to put Cincinnati on top, 3-2.

The Cyclones sealed their third win in a row with 23 seconds to play when Vail fired a shot from the red line into the empty net to lift Cincinnati to a 4-2 win. The Cyclones outshot the Walleye, 31-30, with goaltender Jamie Phillips steering aside 28 in the win. The 'Clones continue their three-game weekend tomorrow against the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.