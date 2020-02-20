G McCollum, F Zerter-Gossage Reassigned to Reading

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the following roster moves Thursday.

1) Goaltender Kirill Ustimenko has been reassigned from Reading to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia.

2) Goaltender Tom McCollum and forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage have been reassigned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley. McCollum and Zerter-Gossage join Reading after Lehigh Valley acquired the pair Thursday from Hartford for future considerations.

Ustimenko is 9-1-1-0 over his last 11 ECHL decisions, improving to sixth in the league in wins (19-4-5-0 record) and goals against average (2.40). He generated his second North American shutout Sunday vs. Worcester with 33 saves, improving his save percentage to .919. The 21-year-old is 1-0-0-0 with the Phantoms this season.

McCollum is a veteran of 11 professional seasons and has played for Hartford, Maine and Florida this campaign. In his ECHL stops of Florida (3 GP) and Maine (11 GP), McCollum is 8-5-0-0 with a shutout, 3.23 goals against average and .896 save percentage. Detroit selected McCollum in the first round, 30th overall at the 2008 NHL Entry Level Draft.

In seven AHL games this season with the Wolf Pack, the 30-year-old has a 2-2-2 record, 2.37 goals against average and .906 save percentage. In 322 AHL games, the Sanborn, NY native has recorded a 149-119-25 mark with 11 shutouts, a 2.71 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. McCollum won the 2013 Calder Cup with Grand Rapids and is 15-12-0 (2.67 GAA, .911 sv.%) in 32 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Zerter-Gossage has split his rookie season between Maine and Hartford. With the Mariners, the 24-year-old native of Montreal, QC has scored one goal and six points in 13 games. In the AHL, Zerter-Gossage has tallied two goals and three points (25 GP). The 6-foot-2, 195-lb. pivot completed a four-season NCAA career at Harvard in 2019 and Zerter-Gossage led the Crimson with 18 goals (24 pts.) as team captain last campaign. He generated double-digit goals in each of his last three seasons on campus.

