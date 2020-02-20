Mariners Acquire Defenseman Nuttle from South Carolina

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners made a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, acquiring defenseman Matt Nuttle, completing a future considerations deal from September.

Nuttle, 24, is in his rookie campaign, having appeared in 32 games for the Stingrays this season after an initial stint of two games at the end of 2018-19. He has one goal and six assists with 32 penalty minutes. Nuttle, who is a native of East Aurora, NY, played college hockey at Cornell University from 2015-19, where he was named ECAC "Best Defensive Defenseman" as a senior and was also on the ECAC All-Tournament Team.

Prior to college, Nuttle played juniors in the NAHL with the Wenatchee Wild, and later the USHL's Bloomington Thunder and Sioux Falls Stampede - where he won a Clark Cup in 2014-15.

This trade completes the September 10th transaction that sent defenseman Jordan Klimek to the Stingrays.

The Mariners have one more stop on their five game road trip - Saturday night in Glens Falls against the Adirondack Thunder at 7 PM. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday for "Miracle Night," celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice against Newfoundland at 3 PM. The Mariners will be wearing Team USA inspired jerseys, which are currently up for auction on the Handbid App. There will also be a postgame screening of the Disney movie, Miracle (2004) on the video board. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. All Saturday and Sunday home games feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80, and must be purchased in advance.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.