ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #675, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 19.

Fort Wayne's Kyle Haas has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Haas will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Toledo on Feb. 21 and vs. Indy on Feb. 22.

Kalamazoo's Ben Wilson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Wilson will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Indy on Feb. 21.

Additionally, Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski and Gabriel Verpaelst and Kalamazoo's Garret Ross have each been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of their actions during the altercation.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

