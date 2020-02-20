Celebrate Heroes Weekend with the Swamp Rabbits

February 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Fluor Golf for Greenville presents Military Appreciation Night on Friday, February 21. Join us as we celebrate our armed forces and for one of the most anticipated nights of the year. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to Fluor's Golf for Greenville event, which will take place on April 27 and will benefit a wealth of organizations throughout the Upstate.

With a valid military ID, you can receive a $5 discount on tickets at the box office. This offer is redeemable for up to four tickets.

The ECHL has partnered with Nickelodeon this season, and we're bringing back the extremely popular Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, February 22, but this year, it's even bigger than ever! The night is presented by our friends at Earth FM. PAW Patrol is the theme of the night. Note the special 7:35 p.m. start.

It's also the PAW-fect night to bring your furry friend to the game with the return of Pucks N Paws Night for the second time this season. Your furry friend gets in free with a paid ticket.

The night will feature a game of broomball on the ice with members of the local fire and police departments in an installment of "Guns N Hoses."

Shake off the ruff week and herd the family to the Swamp Rabbits game with a Family 4 Pack- four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips and four small sodas start at just $76. Get yours, or call the PUCK line at 864.674.PUCK!

STELLA ARTOIS LOUNGE MENU

BLOODY MARY - A two-ounce Wagyu beef burger, marinated in Worcestershire sauce, topped with a Bloody Mary aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a slider bun with a Bloody Mary garnish.

CHICKEN & WAFFLE - Sweet tea-brined chicken breast, breaded and fried, drizzled with chipotle maple glaze and served on a Belgian waffle.

BBQ BACON CHEESE - Bacon, bourbon barbecue sauce, and sharp cheddar all on a two-ounce Wagyu beef burger on a slider bun with a crispy onion garnish.

ECHL Stories from February 20, 2020

