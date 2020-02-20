Stingrays Complete Trade with Maine

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced Thursday that defender Matt Nuttle has been traded to the Maine Mariners as future considerations from a deal originally announced on Sept. 10.

The first part of this trade sent defenseman Jordan Klimek from Maine to South Carolina.

Nuttle, 24, appeared in 32 games for South Carolina this season, scoring seven points with a goal and six assists. The native of Marilla, N.Y. is in his rookie year after playing four seasons of college hockey at Cornell University from 2015-19.

The Stingrays are home at the North Charleston Coliseum for two games this weekend, beginning with a battle against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. On Sunday, the Rays will face-off with the Worcester Railers at 3:05.

