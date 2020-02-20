Dylan MacPherson Earns Call up by Springfield

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman Dylan MacPherson has been called up by the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL. It is the 21-year-old's first assignment to the American Hockey League since December.

MacPherson has developed into a steady, two-way defenseman in Greenville on a pair with Mike Monfredo. His offensive game has blossomed in 2020, as he has scored 10 of his 16 points on the season since the turn of the calendar.

MacPherson has played three prior games at the AHL level, all with Springfield, with one assist in that span. Two of those games followed the conclusion of his junior career with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League.

In 47 games as a member of the Swamp Rabbits, the Alberta native has scored 16 points, has only taken two minor penalties all season, and owns a +3 rating.

