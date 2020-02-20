Mavs' Strong Third Not Enough in Boise, Lose 5-3 to Steelheads

BOISE, Id. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost by a final score of 5-3 to the Idaho Steelheads Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena. Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo played in his 400th career ECHL game and scored his 76th goal as a Maverick, making him the franchise's third all-time leading goal scorer. The Mavericks now head to West Valley City, Utah to face the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday.

First Period

-Idaho goal: Marc-Olivier Roy assisted by Spencer Naas at 4:22.

-Idaho goal: Colby McAuley (PP) assisted by Roy and Jeff King at 16:02.

-Shots: Idaho 14, Kansas City 6

Second Period

-Idaho goal: Brett Supinski assisted by Colton Saucerman and Will Merchant at 8:23.

-Idaho goal: Naas assisted by Zach Andrusiak at 10:53.

-Shots: Idaho 13, Kansas City 12

Third Period

-Kansas City goal: Rocco Carzo (18) assisted by Mitch Vanderlaan and Justin Woods at 4:30.

-Kansas City goal: Mitch Vanderlaan (6) assisted by Kevin McKernan and Bryan Lemos at 16:27

-Idaho goal: Ondrej Vala (ENG) unassisted at 17:52.

-Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (3) unassisted at 18:22.

Notes & Streaks

-The game was Carzo's 400th career ECHL game.

-Carzo's goal was his 76th as a Maverick, putting him alone in third place in franchise history for goals, surpassing John-Scott Dickson. Sebastien Thinel is second all-time, with 92 goals.

-Vanderlaan's goal was his first as a Maverick.

-The Mavericks finished the night zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

-Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons stopped 27 of 31 shots.

The Mavericks now head on to West Valley City, Utah to face the Utah Grizzlies at Maverik Center Saturday night at 8:05 p.m.

