Solar Bears Claim Mark Auk from Rapid City

January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has claimed defenseman Mark Auk off waivers from the Rapid City Rush.

Auk, 25, has recorded five assists in five games with Rapid City this season, tying him for second among all ECHL blueliners.

The 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman is currently in his third full season of professional hockey, and has collected totals of 27 points (5g-22a) and 32 penalty minutes in 88 career games with the Rush, Toledo Walleye, Iowa Wild and Finnish club Lukko.

Prior to turning pro, the Grosse Pointe Park, Mich. native played four seasons of college hockey at Michigan Tech, where he notched 84 points (21g-63a) and 49 penalty minutes in 150 career games for the Huskies program and was part of back-to-back WCHA conference championships in 2017 and 2018.

Auk played junior hockey in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, posting 39 points (11g-28a) and 39 penalty minutes in 93 career games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for 70s Night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

