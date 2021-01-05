Grizzlies Sign Forward AJ White

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward AJ White.

White was the captain of the Idaho Steelheads for the past 2 seasons. In 3 years with Idaho from 2018-2020, White scored 126 points (41g-85a) in 203 games. Last season White had 41 points (15g-26a). He also has professional experience with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and Providence Bruins.

AJ attended UMass-Lowell from 2013-2016, where he scored 28 goals and 51 assists. During his freshman season, UMass-Lowell reached the Frozen Four.

White will wear number 8 for the Grizzlies, who are on the road for a 3 game series at Tulsa on January 8th-10th. Next homestand is on January 15th-16th and 18th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity is limited to 1800 with social distancing and masks required. For more information on this season's club, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

