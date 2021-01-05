Mavs Game Preview January 5

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks faceoff against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://www.kcmavericks.com/en/multimedia/multimedia-back-pages/listen-live

Point Streaks

Mavericks forwards Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, Brodie Reid, and Lane Scheidl each have points in consecutive games. Bordson has two points in two games on one goal and one assist. Estephan has four points in two games on two goals and two assists. Reid has four points in two games on one goal and three assists and Scheidl has four points in two games on one goal and three assists.

Constant Contribution

Mavericks forward Rob Bordson and defensemen Zach Osburn and Willie Corrin have been in the starting line-up for three of the last five games.

Special Teams

The Mavericks went four-for-four on the penalty kill during last week's games against the Tulsa Oilers. Ranked sixth overall, the Mavericks are 11-for-13 on penalty kill opportunities. On Saturday, the Mavericks went two-for-three on the power play and are currently ranked third overall.

Disciplined

The Mavericks are the least penalized team in the ECHL with 8.60 penalty minutes per game with a total of 43 penalty minutes in five games.

Top Two

Mavericks goalie Andrew Shortridge is ranked number two among goalies with a .953 save percentage and 1.52 goals against average.

Six for Gio

Forward Giorgio Estephan leads the Mavericks with six points on three goals and three assists in five games.

Hitting the Road

The Mavericks will hit the road for two and a half weeks after tonight's game vs. Wichita. The Mavs head to Southeastern Kansas first to face the Wichita Thunder for three games this weekend and then head to Utah to faceoff against the Grizzlies on January 15, 16, and 18. The Mavs head back to Wichita to take on the Thunder on January 21 before returning home to face the Allen Americans on January 23.

