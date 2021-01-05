Reading Royals Announce Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus Campaign

January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced today its Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus Campaign. In partnership with its four sponsors - Visions Federal Credit Union, Comcast Business, E.T. Electric and ServPro of Reading - the Royals will contribute $20,000 to the small business community of Berks County in early 2021.

Through the Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus Campaign, the team will purchase gift certificates to 20 different small businesses located throughout Berks County. Each of the small businesses will then be highlighted during the 20th Anniversary Season where those gift certificates will be distributed to lucky fans in attendance.

"At the start of the shutdown in 2020, the staff came to me with a strong desire to give back to the community in some way." stated David Farrar, General Manager. "The small business community has held up the Royals organization for two decades now, so we had to get creative with our sponsors and we are so excited to roll out this Small Business Stimulus Campaign today!"

Nominations will open today, and run through January 15th . Business owners can submit for their own business, but fans and community members are also encouraged to nominate their favorite local businesses. From those nominations, twenty small businesses will be selected to receive $1,000 towards the purchase of gift certificates to be used during the 2021-2022 Royals season. Recipients will be announced on Royals social media throughout the first week of February.

"We might not be playing games in the Santander Arena right now, but the Royals are still a huge part of this community. In times like these it's important to band together to support one another, and thanks to Visions Federal Credit Union, Comcast Business, E.T. Electric, and ServPro of Reading for their generous support, we are able to do just that!" shares Tammy Dahms, Director of Corporate Sales & Sponsorship for the team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.