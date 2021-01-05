Wichita Moves into Second with 8-4 Win

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita kicked off a busy week in Independence, Missouri on Tuesday night with a 8-4 win against Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Matteo Gennaro and Vincent Desharnais led the way with three points each while five others collected two. Mitch Gillam earned his fourth win of the season to improve to 4-1 overall. Wichita moves into second place with the win and improves to 4-0-0-0 on the road this season.

Eight different players found the back of the net with Gennaro getting things started at 9:25 of the first. He redirected a shot from Peter Crinella past Andrew Shortridge for his fifth of the season. At 16:17, Stefan Fournier made it 2-0 as his wrap-around hit a skate in front of the Kansas City net and went past Shortridge for his first of the season.

Anthony Beauregard made it 3-0 at 3:44 of the second. As he came off the rush, he cut to the middle and fired a shot past Shortridge for his first in a Thunder uniform. Jacob Graves also notched his first of the year at 8:15 with a blast from the right point. His goal would be the last Shortridge would allow as he was pulled and Sean Bonar came in. Less than a minute later, Justin Woods found a rebound off a shot from Giorgio Estephan and put it past Mitch Gillam to get the Mavericks on the board. At 17:15, Jeremy McKenna added his fourth of the year as he redirected a pass from Gennaro to make it 5-1. Phil Marinaccio scored quickly at 18:10 with a power play marker to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Thunder scored three unanswered midway through the third to take a 8-2 lead. Jay Dickman tallied his first of the year at 8:57 with assists to Beauregard and Cam Clarke. 33 seconds later, Mathieu Gagnon fired a shot past Bonar for his first of the year to make it 7-2. Crinella potted his second of the year at 11:19 with a turn around shot in the slot to make it 8-2. Estephan and Bryan Lemos added late goals for the Mavericks, but it was too late and Wichita skated away with the victory.

Gennaro had a goal and two assists, extending his point-streak to six games. Desharnais had a playmaker (3a) and was +5. Dickman, McKenna, Crinella and Beauregard each had a goal and an assist. McMann had two helpers. Graves had a goal and was +5 as well.

