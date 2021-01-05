Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

PRINCETON, N.J. - Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

Bednard stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in a 3-1 win against South Carolina on Friday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Florida, Bednard is 2-1-0 in four appearances with the Swamp Rabbits this season and ranks ninth in the ECHL with a 2.42 goals-against average and 11th with a .913 save percentage.

A native of Macomb Township, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 28 career ECHL games with Greenville going 12-13-2 with one shutout, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He has posted a 4-3-0 record in eight career American Hockey League appearances with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.

Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.