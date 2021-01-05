ECHL Transactions - January 5

January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 5, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Bobby Shea, D

Luke Boka, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Orlando:

Mark Auk, D (from Rapid City)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Reece Willcox, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Reece Willcox, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Nellis, F signed contract

Add Austin McIlmurray, F signed contract

Add Justin Vaive, F signed contract

Greenville:

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve

Utah:

Add A.J. White, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Hoover, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Add Gordie Green, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.