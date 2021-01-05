ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 5, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Bobby Shea, D
Luke Boka, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Orlando:
Mark Auk, D (from Rapid City)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Reece Willcox, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Reece Willcox, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Nellis, F signed contract
Add Austin McIlmurray, F signed contract
Add Justin Vaive, F signed contract
Greenville:
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve
Utah:
Add A.J. White, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Hoover, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Add Gordie Green, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
