Growlers Launch Website Highlighting Plans for Mile One Centre

January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the team has launched a website dedicated to providing information on the team's plan to revitalize the current home of the Growlers, Mile One Centre.

"As we wait for the City of St. John's to release their newest consultation report on Mile One Centre we felt that it was necessary to lay out exactly what our plan for the future of the building would be and give the public an opportunity to provide our team with quality feedback," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "We believe that we have put together an exciting plan that benefits all the stakeholders involved, most importantly, the taxpayers of the City."

The website, located at newmileone.com, highlights the capital improvements to Mile One Centre as well as how a shift to a modernized 365 day-a-year business model would eliminate the need for an operating subsidy from the City of St. John's.

Fans are encouraged to leave feedback or ask us a question directly via the website's online form as the page will be continually updated with more insight and information based on engagement from the public.

The Growlers are ready to get to work, to come back stronger, and deliver an even more exciting brand of hockey in a modernized building, pending the decision of St. John's Sports and Entertainment to allow us to enact our new vision upon Mile One Centre.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.