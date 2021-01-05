Mavericks Lose to Wichita, 8-4
January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 8-4 Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Justin Woods, Phil Marinaccio, Giorgio Estephan, and Bryan Lemos netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.
First Period
Wichita goal: Matteo Gennaro (5) at 9:25. Assisted by Peter Crinella and Vincent Desharnais.
Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (1) at 16:17. Assisted by Jay Dickman.
Shots: KC 6, WIC 16
Second Period
Wichita goal: Anthony Beauregard (1) at 3:44. Assisted by Vincent Desharnais.
Wichita goal: Jacob Graves (1) at 8:15. Assisted by Vincent Desharnais and Jeremy McKenna.
Kansas City goal: Justin Woods (1) at 9:06. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.
Wichita goal: Jeremy McKenna (4) at 17:15. Assisted by Matteo Gennaro and Bobby McMann.
Kansas City goal: Phil Marinaccio (2) at 18:10. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Brodie Reid.
Shots: KC 15, WIC 10
Third Period
Wichita goal: Jay Dickman (1) at 8:57. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Cam Clarke.
Wichita goal: Mathieu Gagnon (1) at 9:24. Assisted by Matteo Gennaro and Bobby McMann.
Wichita goal: Peter Crinella (2) at 11:19. Assisted by Gordie Green and Spencer Dorowicz.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (4) at 14:46. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Austin Farley.
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (2) at 16:20. Assisted by Zach Osburn and CJ Eick.
Shots: KC 9, WIC 12
Notes and Streaks
Giorgio Estephan registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.
Phil Marinaccio, Giorgio Estephan, Brodie Reid, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play.
