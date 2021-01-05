Everblades Add Defenseman Reece Willcox

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that defenseman Reece Willcox has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Willcox, 26, is entering his fifth professional season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

The native of Surrey, British Columbia spent the majority of his career in the American Hockey League with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Over his five seasons with the team, Willcox skated in a total of 232 games recording 12 goals, 46 assists for 58 points along with 81 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, Willcox played with Cornell University, where he was named captain in his senior season.

The next home game for the Everblades comes this Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

