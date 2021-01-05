Allen's Garreffa Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Joseph Garreffa of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 28-Jan 3.

Garreffa scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games against Wichita last week.

The 21-year-old posted a goal and an assist in each of the Americans' three games against the Thunder, helping Allen to a 2-1-0 record for the week.

Under an American Hockey League contract with San Jose, Garreffa leads ECHL rookies with 10 points and five assists while his five goals are tied for first among first-year players.

Prior to turning pro, Garreffa recorded 315 points (108g-207a) in 297 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Kitchener and Ottawa.

On behalf of Joseph Garreffa, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Myles Powell, Florida (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Matteo Gennaro, Wichita (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brendan Connolly (Greenville), Ara Nazarian (Jacksonville), Giorgio Estephan (Kansas City), Jack Suter (Rapid City), Cole Ully (South Carolina), Jack Jenkins (Utah) and Felix Robert (Wheeling).

