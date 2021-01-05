Rabbits Weekly
January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
JANUARY 1, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 3, Stingrays 1
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits successfully turned the calendar with a 3-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on New Year's Day. Brendan Connolly snapped his team's 0-for-15 power play drought by scoring on the rebound of a Greg Meireles shot with 3:27 left in the first period. With 1:15 left in the second period, Max Zimmer snapped a 1-1 deadlock with his first professional goal and the eventual game-winner. Connolly added a shorthanded insurance marker at 5:29 of the third period to round out a 3-1 final. Greenville has claimed five of their last six possible standings points with their win against South Carolina.
BEDNARD NAMED WARRIOR HOCKEY ECHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Earlier today, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard has been named the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors. Bednard made 25 saves on 26 shots on New Year's Day to backstop Greenville to their 3-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays.
JACK SADEK LOANED TO AHL'S ONTARIO REIGN
On Monday, Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Jack Sadek has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Sadek produced one assist in seven games with the Upstate this season.
PLAY OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY:
Brendan Connolly tallied his second goal of the game, and second goal of the season last Friday night on this shorthanded steal and score against the Stingrays
