Americans Garreffa Named Inglasco Player of the Week

January 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce that forward Joseph Garreffa, has won the ECHL Player of the Week Award for the period ending January 3rd.

Joseph Garreffa had six points last week in three games against the Wichita Thunder, scoring three goals with three assists. Garreffa currently leads all rookies in goals, points and assists with 5 goals and 5 assists.

"You're only as good as the people you play with," said Garreffa. "We have a great team this season and I'm proud to represent Allen winning this award"

Before going pro with the Americans, he spent the last five seasons in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and the Ottawa 67's. Last season for the 67's, he skated in 52 games totalling 90 points (35G, 54A).

The Americans return to home ice on January 15th against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. Buy your tickets NOW at the brand-new Allen Americans Dot Com website.

