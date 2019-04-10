Solar Bears Blanked by Milner in 2-0 Loss

ORLANDO, Fla. - South Carolina goaltender Parker Milner turned aside all 26 shots he faced as the Orlando Solar Bears (0-1) fell to the Stingrays (1-0) by a 2-0 score in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The first period was a scoreless affair, with both Connor Ingram and Milner trading saves for their respective clubs.

Mason Mitchell opened the scoring for the South Carolina as the Stingrays transitioned out of their zone and Cameron Askew fed Mitchell at the left circle. The forward then wristed a shot that beat Ingram low to the glove side at 13:09 to put the visitors ahead.

The Solar Bears attempted a late rally in the third period after Joey Leach was whistled for boarding Chris LeBlanc at 18:12, but Josh Gratton capitalized on a turnover at the Orlando blue line and sealed the game with an empty-net tally.

Ingram took the loss for Orlando with 26 saves on 27 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Mason Mitchell - SC

2) Connor Ingram - ORL

3) Parker Milner - SC

