F Chris McCarthy Signs PTO with Hershey Bears

April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday forward Chris McCarthy has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Hershey Bears. McCarthy finished the ECHL regular season tied for 2nd in the league with 54 assists and 3rd at 74 points. Those marks ranked 3rd in a Royals single season in assists and 4th in points. McCarthy ranks 4th in Royals history in goals (61), assists (119) and points (180). He was named to the 2018-19 All-ECHL 2nd team.

McCarthy played one AHL game last season with Lehigh Valley. In five professional seasons, he has scored nine goals and 27 points in 85 AHL games. In the ECHL, McCarthy has 219 points (76g) in 244 games.

The 27-year-old was one of six Pennsylvania natives to skate for the Royals this season. A Collegeville, PA native, McCarthy played his first two professional campaigns in the New York Rangers organization, spending time with Hartford (AHL, 67 GP) and Greenville (63 GP). Prior to his professional career, McCarthy was an alternate captain for two seasons at the University of Vermont and captained the Catamounts in his redshirt senior season. For his NCAA career, he totaled 46 goals and 114 points in 150 games. McCarthy played for the United States National Team Development Program before enrolling at Vermont.

The right-handed shot stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 207 pounds.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://royalshockey.com/en/tickets/season-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.