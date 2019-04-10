2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Preview

April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub is this weekend as the Utah Grizzlies face the Idaho Steelheads in a best of 7 series.

It's the third time these teams will meet in the postseason. Idaho won in a 4 game sweep in the second round of the 2010 playoffs. Utah won 4 games to 2 in the second round of the 2015 playoffs.

Both teams have been perennial playoff teams. Idaho has reached the playoffs for each of their 16 seasons in the ECHL, while Utah has made the playoffs in 11 of their last 12 seasons.

Home playoff games for the first round are April 17th for game 3 of the series, April 19th for game 4 and if necessary game 5 is on April 20th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office as well as calling (801) 988-8000. Face-off all 3 home games is at 7:00 pm.

Utah Grizzlies Playoff roster

Goaltenders: Kevin Carr, Alex Leclerc.

Defenseman: Josh Anderson, Turner Ottenbreit, Kevin Davis, Taylor Richart, Teigan Zahn, Gage Ausmus, Gabriel Verpaelst.

Forwards: Joey Ratelle, Cole Ully, Ty Lewis, Jack Walker, Austin Carroll, Josh Dickinson, Grayson Downing, Jake Marchment, Caleb Herbert, Mike Economos.

Reserve List: Forwards: Travis Barron, Tim McGauley, Julien Nantel, Matt Berry. Goaltender Joe Cannata.

Utah Grizzlies at Idaho Steelheads. Friday April 12, 2019. 7:10 pm. ESPN 700

It's game 1 of a best of 7 first round series in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

Playoff Dates

#2 Idaho Steelheads (41-25-6) vs. #3 Utah Grizzlies (37-26-9)

Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Grizzlies Win Last 2 To End Regular Season

The Grizzlies won back to back games at Maverik Center as they defeated the Idaho Steelheads 3-2 in overtime on April 6th and 7-4 on April 7th. Utah overcame a 2-0 deficit on April 6th as Ty Lewis scored 2 goals in the third period. Josh Dickinson had 2 assists. Caleb Herbert scored the game winning goal in overtime, his 32nd goal of the season to give Utah the win.

Taylor Richart had 2 goals and Ty Lewis had 1 goal and 3 assists. Lewis has 3 goals and 5 assists in the 3 games last week. Lewis has played in 7 games for Utah and has 5 goals and 8 assists.

Great Crowds at Maverik Center

14,509 fans were at Maverik Center for the 2 games on Fan Appreciation Weekend. An average of 5496 attended games in West Valley City this season. Grizzlies finished 8th in attendance as the league in general saw a rise in attendance.

2 Grizzlies Play In All 72 Games

Defenseman Taylor Richart and Teigan Zahn will play on Sunday and appear in all 72 regular season games for the Grizzlies. Richart played in 70 games last season for the Grizzlies and after Sunday's game, will have played in 140 of the last 142 games. Richart has 8 goals and 23 assists this season.

Zahn has served as the Grizzlies captain this season. It will be the first time Zahn has played in 72 regular season games since he played in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades in the 2010-2011 season. Zahn appeared in no less than 57 games for the Colorado Eagles in 4 seasons from 2015-2018.

Caleb Herbert Named First Team All ECHL

Herbert finished the regular season 4th in the league with 32 goals. He also leads the team with 37 assists and was 4th in the league with 71 points. Herbert has been big on the power play as he has 29 power play points, which is tied for 2nd best in the league.

He is the first player since current Grizzlies Assistant Coach Ryan Kinasewich to be named first team all ECHL. Kinasewich was named to the first team in the 2009-2010 season when he had 48 goals and 55 assists for 103 points in 59 games. Herbert is the first player to have more than 30 goals since Kinasewich had his 48 goals season.

Last Grizzlies player to be named to either the first or second team all league was Defenseman Nick Tuzzolino, who was named 2nd team all ECHL in the 2012-2013 season.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-1 vs Idaho.

Grizzlies lost 4-3 vs Rapid City on March 18th. Grizzlies won 5-2 vs Allen on March 22nd and lost 6-3 to Allen on March 23rd.

Overall record: 37-26-4-5

Home record: 22-12-1-1. Utah has outscored opponents 117-95 at home.

Road record: 15-14-3-4. Utah was outscored 123-114 on the road.

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Idaho on April 12th and 13th for the first 2 games of the playoffs.

Last 10 games: Utah is 4-5-0-1. Idaho is 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.22 (14th in league). Idaho is 6th at 3.35 per game.

Goals against per game: 3.03 (8h). Idaho is 4th at 2.82.

Shots per game: 31.82 (15th). Idaho is 8th at 32.72.

Shots against per game: 29.60 (4th). Idaho is 10th at 30.78.

Power play: 20.3 % (Tied 3rd). Idaho is 8th at 18.8.

Penalty Kill: 84.7 % (8th). Idaho is 9th at 83.7

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 65 Opponents 63.

Second Period: Utah 88 Opponents 74.

Third Period: Utah 72 Opponents 72.

Kelly Cup Championship Experience on Roster

Last year's Colorado Eagles Kelly Cup Champions have a few guys on this year's team. Defensemen Teigan Zahn and Gabriel Verpaelst, Goaltender Joe Cannata and forward Joey Ratelle all have rings from the 2017-18 season.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders. Utah's Caleb Herbert is fifth with 32 goals. He is also 4th in the league with 71 points. Herbert is tied for 2nd with 29 power play points. Joe Cannata is tied for the league lead with 4 shutouts. He also leads the league with 4 shootout losses. Teigan Zahn finished 5th with 229 penalty minutes.

Ryan Walters Out With Injury

Forward Ryan Walters is out of the lineup with a lower body injury. Walters had another solid season for the Grizzlies, where he had 17 goals and 31 assists in 64 games. Walters led the team by a wide margin in shots on goal (224). Next closest in shots on goal is Caleb Herbert with 187.

Utah's Last Road Trip Recap

March 22nd at Allen - 5-2 win. Joey Ratelle had 2 goals. Turner Ottenbreit 1 goal 1 assist. Grizz clinched a playoff spot. Jack Walker & Ryan Walters 2 assists each. Kevin Carr 37 of 39 saves.

March 23rd at Allen - 6-3 loss. Grizz 3-7 on power play. Caleb Herbert 1 goal 1 assist. Jack Walker 2 assists.

March 27th at Wichita - 5-2 loss. Turner Ottenbreit and Austin Carroll 1 goal each. Ty Lewis 2 assists.

March 29th at Allen - 5-3 win. Ty Lewis 2 goals and 1 assist. Mitch Maxwell had 1 goal 1 assist. Allen only 19 shots on goal.

March 30th at Tulsa - 2-1 shootout loss. Joe Cannata saved 46 of 47. Joey Ratelle scored lone Utah goal.

March 31st at Tulsa - 6-0 loss.

April 5th at Idaho - 3-1 loss. Kevin Davis scored for Utah. Kevin Carr 20 of 21 saves, Alex Leclerc 9 of 10.

Special Teams for Utah

Grizzlies finished the season 3rd on the power play at 20.8 percent. Utah went 3 for 6 on the power play on April 7th vs Idaho.

Need To Score First

Grizzlies are 26-7-5 when scoring first. Utah has scored first in 38 of their 72 games this season.

Utah vs Idaho

Utah swept Idaho in a 3 game series from Feb.6-9 at Maverik Center as well as 2 of 3 games to end the regular season

On Martin Luther King Day, January 21st Idaho won 7-4.

Prior to the January 21st game all 4 previous 2 game series ended in splits. In doing the basic win-loss math the Grizzlies have won 7 games and Idaho has won 5. Despite many close games, only the October 19th game, where Idaho won 6-5 is the only one to go past regulation. Utah's official record is 9-4-2 vs Idaho this season.

Caleb Herbert has 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points in 15 games vs Idaho this season. Herbert, Zahn and Richart are the only players to appear in all 15 games for Utah against Idaho this year. Jeff King, AJ White and Keegan Kanzig are the only 3 Steelheads players to play in all 15 vs Utah. Steven McParland had 8 goals and 5 assists vs Utah. AJ White, Idaho's captain has 2 goals and 7 assists. Kyle Schempp had 5 goals vs Utah this season.

Goaltender Kevin Carr has a record of 8-2 vs Idaho this season.

2 goal games for Utah this season.

Caleb Herbert and JT Henke - 5 times.

Matt Berry- 4 times. Ryan Walters - 3 times

Cole Ully, Jake Marchment and Mike Economos - 2 times

Tim McGauley, Austin Carroll, Julien Nantel, Eric Freschi, Joey Ratelle, Ty Lewis, Taylor Richart and Mitch Maxwell- 1 time.

Matt Berry had the only hat trick of the season as he scored 3 goals vs Allen on November 21st.

JT Henke had 4 straight 2 goal games in December as he won league Rookie of the Month. He scored 2 goals on December 15th vs Rapid City, December 21st and 22nd at Idaho and December 29th vs Allen.

Overtime Game Winners for Utah This Season

5 overtime game winning goals for Utah this season. 4 of the 5 came at Maverik Center. The only one on the road was Herbert's GWG on November 4th at Wichita.

Caleb Herbert - Twice. At Wichita on Nov. 4. Vs Idaho on April 6th.

Jack Walker - January 5th vs Wichita.

Gage Ausmus - February 15th vs Kansas City.

Josh Dickinson - March 2nd vs Maine.

Award Winners

December Rookie of the Month: JT Henke.

November Co-Player of the Month: Caleb Herbert & Cole Ully.

Player of the Week: Matt Berry - November 19th-25th.

Goaltender of the Week: Joe Cannata - November 19th-25th, October 12th-14th.

Upcoming Radio Broadcasts

April 12th - Utah at Idaho. Game 1. 7:10 pm face-off. ESPN 700

April 13th - Utah at Idaho. Game 2. 7:10 pm face-off. KSOP.

April 17th - Idaho at Utah. Game 3. 7:05 pm face-off. TBD.

April 19th - Idaho at Utah. Game 4. 7:05 pm face-off. KSOP.

April 20th - Idaho at Utah. Game 5 7:05 pm face-off. TBD.

April 22nd - Utah at Idaho. Game 6 7:05 pm face-off. TBD.

April 23rd - Utah at Idaho. Game 7 7:05 pm face-off. ESPN 700.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.