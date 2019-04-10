Cincinnati's Knodel Named CCM/ECHL Defenseman of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Eric Knodel of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the CCM ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2018-19 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Matt Petgrave of Brampton finished second, followed by Florida's Derek Sheppard, Matt Register of Toledo and Manchester's David Kolomatis.

The winner of the Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Knodel led ECHL defensemen with 53 points, was tied for first with 17 goals and ranked fourth with 36 assists. He finished the season second among blueliners with 19 power-play assists and 25 power-play points and was tied for second with six power-play goals. Knodel's +38 rating was third among defensemen and sixth overall in the league.

Knodel, who finished third in Defenseman of the Year voting last season, has recorded 174 points (50g-124a) in 279 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Utah and Orlando. He has added 10 points (0g-10a) in 39 career games in the American Hockey League with Rochester, San Diego and Toronto.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers

