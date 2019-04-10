Cincinnati's Knodel Named CCM/ECHL Defenseman of the Year
April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Eric Knodel of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the CCM ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2018-19 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
Matt Petgrave of Brampton finished second, followed by Florida's Derek Sheppard, Matt Register of Toledo and Manchester's David Kolomatis.
The winner of the Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Knodel led ECHL defensemen with 53 points, was tied for first with 17 goals and ranked fourth with 36 assists. He finished the season second among blueliners with 19 power-play assists and 25 power-play points and was tied for second with six power-play goals. Knodel's +38 rating was third among defensemen and sixth overall in the league.
Knodel, who finished third in Defenseman of the Year voting last season, has recorded 174 points (50g-124a) in 279 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Utah and Orlando. He has added 10 points (0g-10a) in 39 career games in the American Hockey League with Rochester, San Diego and Toronto.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers
