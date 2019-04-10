Knodel Named CCM ECHL Defenseman of the Year

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones defenseman Eric Knodel has been named the 2018-19 CCM ECHL Defenseman of the Year. He is the first Cyclones player to win the award.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team on Friday, Knodel led all defensemen with 53 points (17g, 36a), and ranked third with an on-ice rating of plus-38. His 17 goals tied him for first and his 36 assists placed him fourth amongst League blueliners in those respective categories. Additionally, he was second amongst League rearguards in both power play points (25) and power play assists (19), and he was second with six man-advantage goals. He was also named the AMI"Graphics ECHL"Plus Performer of the Month for February, after posting an on-ice rating of plus-16 through 13 games during the month.

"Knodel is the definition of consistency and brings a business-like attitude to each day as he prepares to perform," commented Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He is a threat offensively, but also draws the toughest assignments defensively. He is extremely deserving of this recognition."

This is the third season in a Cyclones uniform for the West Chester, PA, native, who ranked third in ECHL defenseman scoring a season ago, accounting for 13 goals and 52 assists in 57 games played, and he skated in 58 games with the Cyclones in 2016-17, leading the team in defenseman scoring with eight goals and 20 assists. He was one of the ECHL's top defensemen at the midway point of 2016-17, and for his efforts he was awarded a spot in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls, NY. He also took part in the All-Star Hardest Shot Competition, finishing in second place with a shot of 96mph.

Overall, Knodel has skated in 279 career ECHL games with the Cyclones, Orlando Solar Bears, and Utah Grizzlies, and has amassed 50 goals and 124 assists for 174 total points. He has also appeared in 39 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's AHL affiliate, San Diego Gulls, and Toronto Marlies, accounting for 10 assists.

Prior to turning pro, Knodel spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, and was named captain during his senior year in 2013-14. In 116 games for the Wildcats, he totaled 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 total points, including a career-high 28 (7g, 21a) during his senior year. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (128 overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

