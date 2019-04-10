Oil Drops: Playoff Primer - Tulsa vs. Kansas City

April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa faces Kansas City Thursday and Sunday at the BOK Center in first two games of best-of-seven Mountain Division Semifinals.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 42-24-6 (90 points, 1st in Mountain Division)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION CHAMPIONS

The Tulsa Oilers returned to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since their inaugural ECHL season in 2014-15, after posting a 42-24-6 regular season record and claiming the Mountain Division title. The accomplishment was Tulsa's first division championship since 1975-76, when the Oilers competed in the original Central Hockey League. Tulsa got off to a blazing 13-2-4 start to the season, leading the entire league with 30 points by Dec. 1. An 11-game losing skid in December (0-9-2) dropped the Oilers down to 6th in their own division by Dec. 28 with a record of 13-11-6. Since snapping that skid, Tulsa finished the season 29-13-0 to win the Mountain Division by two points over Idaho. The Oilers were one of four teams in the ECHL (Cincinnati, Florida, Orlando) to win 20 games at home and 20 on the road.

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS - MOUNTAIN DIVISION SEMIFINALS

TULSA OILERS vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS (best-of-seven)

Game 1 - Thurs., April 11: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 2 - Sun., April 14: Kansas City at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 3 - Wed., April 17: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 4 - Fri., April 19: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 5* - Sat., April 20: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 6* - Tues., April 23: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 7* - Wed., April 24: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

* - if necessary

SEASON SERIES

The Oilers and Mavericks faced each other 11 times in 2018-19, with Tulsa claiming the season series 7-4-0. All 11 meetings were decided in regulation. Tulsa was 4-1-0 against the Mavericks at home and 3-3-0 in Kansas City. Five of the 11 games were decided by one goal. Tulsa's biggest win was a 6-2 comeback March 16 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, the Oilers' playoff clinching victory. Kansas City's biggest win was 6-1 on December 21 in Independence. The Oilers outscored the Mavericks in the season series 37-31.

PLAYOFF MATCH-UP HISTORY

This is the seventh time a Tulsa team and a Kansas City team have met in the playoffs. The American Hockey Association's Tulsa Oilers faced Kansas City in the postseason four times in six years from 1929-30 to 1934-35. The Kansas City Pla-Mors won in the 1930 Finals, but the Oilers got revenge in the 1931 Championship. Kansas City defeated Tulsa in 1933 in a round robin on their way to the title, and Tulsa won in the first round of the 1935 playoffs. The United States Hockey League's Oilers and Pla-Mors met in the 1945-56 Finals, with Kansas City winning in six games. The last time Tulsa and Kansas City met in postseason hockey was in the 1976-77 Adams Cup Championship Series in the original Central Hockey League, with the Mavericks winning in a sweep. Tulsa's last home playoff win against Kansas City came April 11, 1946 at the historic Tulsa Coliseum.

TULSA OILERS 2018-19 PLAYOFF ROSTER

Goaltenders (3):

Evan Fitzpatrick

Ian Keserich*

Devin Williams

Defenseman (8):

Dylan Bredo

Eric Drapluk

Chris Forney

Steven Kaunisto

Mike McKee

Scott Moldenhauer

Adam Phillips

John Teets

Forwards (9):

Roman Ammirato

Alex Dostie

Alex Globke

Scott Henegar

Alex Kromm

Ian McNulty

Adam Pleskach

Jared Thomas

Ryan Tesink

Playoff Eligible (3):

Tanner Kaspick

Stephen Perfetto

Charlie Sampair

* - player on reserve

TOP OILERS - REGULAR SEASON STATS

POINTS: 75 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 38 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 44 - Jared Thomas

PLUS/MINUS: +23 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 194 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 14 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Tesink, Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Adam Pleskach, Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 320 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 20 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.12 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .916 - Devin Williams

THE LAST TIME THE OILERS...

MADE THE PLAYOFFS: 2014-15 (ECHL)

WON A DIVISION TITLE: 1975-76 (CHL)

WON A PLAYOFF SERIES: 2010-11 (CHL)

WON A CHAMPIONSHIP: 1992-93 (CHL)

TULSA OILERS PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIPS: 6

1992-93 Central Hockey League (defeated Oklahoma City, 4-1)

1983-84 Central Hockey League (defeated Indianapolis, 4-0)

1975-76 Central Hockey League (defeated Dallas, 4-1)

1967-68 Central Professional Hockey League (defeated Fort Worth, 4-0)

1930-31 American Hockey Association (defeated Kansas City, 3-1)

1928-29 American Hockey Association (defeated St. Paul, 2-0-2)

PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION

Tulsa Oilers season ticket holders can pick up their playoff tickets at the Oilers' front office or the BOK Center box office Thursday night before the game. Discounted playoff packages are available by calling the Oilers' front office at 918-632-7825 or visiting www.tulsaoilers.com for more information. Single-game playoff tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com or at the BOK Center box office.

ECHL Stories from April 10, 2019

