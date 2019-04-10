Walleye Playoff Coverage

April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH- Your Toledo Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets will face-off in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub beginning on Friday, April 12 at the Huntington Center. Don't miss any of the action!

This post-season the Walleye are proud to offer multiple ways for fans to watch and listen to the Central Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

All first-round games, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA with Toledo Walleye broadcaster Matt Melzak and Toledo Hockey Hall of Famers Kyle Rogers and Rick Judson bringing you live coverage of the games.

Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNnation.com/watch, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets.

BCSN live "free" streaming video webcast is offered to our fans courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: BCSNnation.com/watch

Tablet/mobile access: "BCSN Now" app (free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store)

These options give Walleye fans the ability to follow the team when they are home and on the road in Fort Wayne.

In addition to the Walleye TV and radio broadcasts, Walleye playoff games will continue to be made available on the ECHL.TV platform for ECHL.TV subscription customers.

First Round Dates

GAME 1: Friday, April 12 at 7:35 p.m.

GAME 2: Saturday, April 13 at 7:35 p.m.

GAME 3 at Fort Wayne - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:35 p.m.

GAME 4 at Fort Wayne - Friday, April 19 at 8:05 p.m.

GAME 5: Saturday, April 20 at 7:35 p.m. (if necessary)

GAME 6 at Fort Wayne - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:35 p.m. (if necessary)

GAME 7: Wednesday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets are on sale now for the Central Division Semifinals. Fans can call 419-725-9255, go online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs, or visit the Huntington Center box office.

