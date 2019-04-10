Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

WHO: South Division Semifinals - Game 1: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

FAIRWINDS Playoff Perks - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to tonight's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears open the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, with Game 1 of the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays. This is the second consecutive postseason in which Orlando and South Carolina have met in the first round, after the Solar Bears swept the Stingrays in the 2018 South Division Semifinals. Orlando is making its fifth playoff appearance in seven seasons of operations, and its third straight berth in the postseason under head coach Drake Berehowsky.

HOW WE GOT HERE: The Solar Bears completed the 2018-19 regular season with the second-best performance in franchise history, going 41-25-5-1 overall, good for second place in the South Division. In the second half of the season, the club went 23-10-2-1, and ended the season on a six-game point streak of 5-0-1-0.

THEY REMEMBER: Forwards Chris LeBlanc and Tayler Thompson and defenseman Mike Monfredo are the only holdovers on the roster from last season's playoff run, in which the team advanced past the first round for the first time in franchise history. All three played a role in Orlando's success this season, as each dressed in at least 30 of the team's victories this season.

THE PATH THROUGH THE SOUTH: The Solar Bears finished the regular season with a 35-19-4-1 record against South Division opponents. This ties for the third-highest win total in the league for any team against its own division.

OUR HOUSE: The Solar Bears enjoyed a robust record of 21-13-1-1 on home ice this season. In 252 career games at Amway Center, the Solar Bears have posted a 133-88-15-16 (.589) mark.

IT'S QUALITY, NOT QUANTITY THAT COUNTS: The Solar Bears were outshot by their opponents in 37 of 72 games this season. However, the team posted a 21-13-2-1 record in these games.

THERE IS NO "I" IN TEAM: Although only one player reached the 20-goal mark for the Solar Bears this season, the team's offense was spread throughout the entire lineup, as 12 players managed to reach the double-digit mark for goals.

THE MEN IN THE MASKS: At the start of the playoffs, the Solar Bears have Connor Ingram and Clint Windsor as the two men who will serve as the last line of defense for the team. Both goaltenders fared well down the stretch for Orlando. Ingram posted an 8-0-0 record in games in which he surrendered three or fewer goals, while Windsor went 3-0-1 under the same scenario.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER: When the Solar Bears lit the lamp three times or more this season, the team posted a record of 38-6-2-1. When Orlando held its opponents to three goals or less, the team went 16-0-3-0. A strong offense and team-focused commitment to defense will be essential for victory in the postseason.

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets now. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

