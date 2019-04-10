Cyclones Announce Playoff Roster

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their roster for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The full 23-man roster can be found below.

2019 Cyclones Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Forwards: Pascal Aquin, Shaw Boomhower, Spencer Dorowicz, Vas Glotov, Ben Johnson, Mike Marnell, Nate Mitton, Judd Peterson, Myles Powell, Jesse Schultz, Alex Wideman

Defensemen: Arvin Atwal, Tobie Bisson, Andrew DeBrincat, Anthony Florentino, Mitch Jones, Eric Knodel, DeVante Stephens

Goaltenders: Michael Houser, Ty Rimmer

Playoff Eligible List: Kurt Gosselin (D)

Playoff rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players- a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its playoff roster, each team is required to include a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) players, and a list of all other players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility Requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that playoff rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a team's initial playoff roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the playoffs.

Throughout the playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled players listed on a team's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), teams shall be permitted to supplement their initial playoff rosters with players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a team has named a total of 23 players to its playoff roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the team's playoff roster shall be fixed for the duration of the playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A player who has finished the regular season on injured reserve may still be named to a team's 23-man playoff roster and will be eligible to participate in the playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the team's active roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the team, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two goalkeepers and 16 skaters. However, should a team release a player(s) from its playoff roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the players they release. Only amateur players may be signed and added to the active roster under emergency conditions.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are HERE! The 2018-19 ECHL Brabham Cup Champion Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride, and playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

