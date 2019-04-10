Reid Petryk Joins Steelheads from AHL Chicago Wolves

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Reid Petryk returns to the team following his release from a PTO with the Chicago Wolves (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Wednesday.

Petryk, 26, returns from his first AHL call-up of the season, scoring one goal in seven games with AHL Chicago. The Edmonton, Alb. native has played 206 career AHL games, totaling 37 goals and 42 assists for 79 points in parts of five seasons. He was brought to the Wolves on March 22 to join his third AHL organization.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward owns 52 games with the Steelheads, tallying 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points with nine power play goals, one shorthanded goal and five game-winning goals. The Edmonton, Alb., native leads the Steelheads in power play goals while sitting third in overall scoring and tied for third in goals scored. He was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on January 8 for a seven-point performance and two game-winning goals. Petryk is one of three Steelheads players to win the CHL Memorial Cup in 2014 with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs with Game 1 against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Apr. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets for Games 1 & 2 are on sale now! The Mountain Division Semifinals begin Friday, Apr. 12, so act now by contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

